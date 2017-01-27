ASU professor receives national award

An ASU professor has become the recipient of a national award that recognizes millennial influencers.

Dr. Yvettee Holmes, an assistant professor of marketing at ASU, is receiving national recognition by being awarded as one of the "Top 35 Millennial Influencers of America" by the Next Big Time Movement (NBTM).

Professor Holmes is one of 35 recipients from around the nation that work in various fields such as technology, education, health, and media. Numerous judges, including The Biggest Loser's Dolvett Quince and Wealth TV's Ami Desai, chose Holmes for her overall reach, influence, and overall engagement.

Holmes says her main thought in winning the award is helping her students.

“I am excited to bring this honor to the academic community and to also inspire my students to consider careers and advanced study in business,” Holmes said.

The award-winning work by Holmes includes areas of research, academic theory, and business practice. Holmes has more than 12 years of professional experience, she relies on her experience to offer help and consultation to entrepreneurs.

Holmes wants to help organizations thrive and adjust in the ever-changing business world.

In the upcoming months, Yvett Holmes and the other winners of the award will travel the globe to expand their efforts of connecting millennial business leaders and professionals.

