Erin Andrews' cervical cancer diagnosis highlights importance of AL screening programs

News that famous sports personality Erin Andrews was diagnosed with cervical cancer rocked both the entertainment and sports worlds, and now it's highlighting the importance of an invaluable program for women right here in Alabama.

The Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program provides screening to women with income or healthcare restrictions.

The National Cancer Institute says there were about 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer in the United States last year and 4,120 cervical cancer deaths.

Officials in Alabama say Andrews’ experience is shining a light on the importance of regular checkups and the screening options in Alabama.

"Since the inception of the program in 1996, we have screened over 107,000 women and detected over 1,600 pre-invasive cervical cancer lesions and invasive cervical cancer lesions, and in 2016 we detected close to 140,” said Dr. Grace Thomas, Assistant State Health Officer, Family Health Services, Alabama Department of Public Health.

Women should start pap smear screening for cervical cancer starting at age 21.

Doctor Thomas says with screenings, cervical cancer is preventable.

