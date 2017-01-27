LAMP celebrates being named National Blue Ribbon School

Nearly 2,300 former students in Alabama who attended Corinthian Colleges, Inc. are now eligible to have their federal student loans forgiven.More >>
Injuries to children prompted Osprey to recall 82,000 Poco child carriers sold nationwide from January 2012 to December 2015.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education will hold the final community forum to discuss its intervention into MPSMore >>
The Alabama House changes to the education budget were revealed Wednesday morning, including funding for 152 new teachers. The teachers would be for grades 4 through 6.More >>
The Alabama State Board of Education will hold a special-called work session Wednesday where we expect to learn more details about the intervention into Montgomery Public Schools.More >>
It's the talk of Coosa County, multiple high school seniors involved in a prank that morphed into a major case of vandalism.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education released this statement a few minutes ago regarding graduation rates it published on Friday.More >>
Here are the 2017 dates for Montgomery public high school graduationsMore >>
Three of the top five best public high schools in Alabama are part of the Montgomery Public School system, according to the latest data from U.S. News and World Report's Best High School Rankings.More >>
One teacher in Montgomery is proving a little bit of drama can actually be a good thing for the students at Carver Elementary...More >>
