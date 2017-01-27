LAMP celebrates being named National Blue Ribbon School

LAMP High School in Montgomery celebrated its distinction as a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence on Friday.

The school recently received a plaque marking the honor from the U.S. Secretary of Education.

The honor is awarded to schools who have consistently show excellence in testing scores and community involvement.

“It validates the hard work, the dedication and the effort that our students, faculty, and staff put into making LAMP great each and every day,” said LAMP principal Matthew Monson. “It also validates the initiatives and programs that are being developed throughout the district to push Montgomery Public Schools forward.”

Montgomery's Forest Avenue Magnet Elementary School was also selected as a 2016 National Blue Ribbon School.

