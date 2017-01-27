Two accused of distributing meth in Tallapoosa County

Two individuals have been arrested following an investigation into meth distribution, according to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office.

Members of the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force arrested 37-year-old Kerry Lee McDonald, of Daviston, and 38-year-old Tina Louise Mooney, of Weogulfka, on Friday after executing a search warrant in a Daviston residence.

After numerous controlled buys of crystal meth in Tallapoosa, new evidence brought about the warrant that was used during the search.

During the search, authorities were able to confiscate 19 grams of meth, $624 in cash and a 1995 Nissan Sentra.

McDonald was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of a controlled substance, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, and distribution of controlled substance.

Mooney was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting prison contraband, possession with intent to distribute, and obstructing governmental operation.

There is an ongoing investigation of the illegal trafficking, possession, and distribution of narcotics in Tallapoosa County.

