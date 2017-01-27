Montgomery burn victim walking again with new prostheses

A Montgomery burn victim who lived to tell her story now has a new lease on life.

Jessica Crumpton West lost her legs and right arm several years ago due to her severe injuries. She hopes her long road to recovery and ability to walk again can be motivation for others.

West has three sons, ages seven, eight and twelve. She can't wait to stand on the sidelines at their football games and go inside the dugout at their baseball games. She also wants to go for walks on the beach with her husband, Justin.

She can do all of those things now, thanks to new prostheses. She recently spent two weeks in New York adjusting to her new prosthetic legs and arm with the help of “A Step Ahead Prosthetics.”

The company has offices in New York, Boston, and a facility in Israel and designs and fits customized prostheses. They have developed specializations in prosthetic socket design for lower extremity and upper extremity amputees, pediatric and congenital anomalies, customized sports prosthetics, bionic prosthetics and custom silicone skin coverings.

“They built me a set of brand new, top-of-the-line legs and knees and an amazing hand that I didn't even realize I was getting. And I'm walking! It's pretty huge,” West said. “These are $220,000 legs. They’re carbon fiber so they’re super light. They put glitter in mine and every southern girl needs a monogram. I get to wear more than one ring now so I was excited about that.”



The word “Believe” is printed on the side of her new left leg- her motto since she was scalded with boiling water more than five years ago at her Montgomery home.

On December 30, 2011, she put a large pot of collards on the stove to boil. Her uncle was living with Crumpton West and her family at that time and in a rage, he threw the boiling water on her. She sustained third-degree burns on her right arm, chest, and legs, and second-degree burns on the left side of her face and left arm.

Her burns were severe and the drugs used to treat her cut off the circulation to her extremities, forcing doctors to amputate her legs and right arm.

Crumpton West has had more than 220 surgeries since then and her medical bills exceeded $1 million.

“Five minutes of anger changed the course of my life, but I'm back on the road now,” she said.

In New York, she met other female patients and they were able to provide each other with advice and support. She has visited local hospitals in the past to provide words of encouragement to other amputees and looks forward to mentoring more people dealing with similar situations.

The work to balance and take steps with her new legs has been painful, but Crumpton West says it’s worth it.

“I'm using muscles I haven't used in several years,” she said. “I can't say it's easy, but it'll get easier and I'm not going to complain.”

Now, she's embracing the ability to once again do simple tasks.

“The things that you take for granted, like being able to open a trash bag or tie a shoe string or hold hands- I got that back,” she added. “When I got back from New York, I walked in and my youngest son grabbed my hand and walked beside me.”

She hopes her journey inspires other amputees and those dealing with traumatic injuries, as well as her children.

“I want to teach them not to ever give up. That's the biggest lesson, not to give up, no matter what,” she said.

Brian Crumpton, Jessica's uncle, was convicted of assault in the incident that left her with second and third-degree burns.

In September 2012, he was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by five years on probation.

He was released from prison in June 2014 and court officials tell us he on probation until September 2017.

“That day took too much from me already and I would be a fool to let it take any more time from me,” Crumpton West said.

“A Step Ahead Prosthetics” applauded her determination on Facebook, sharing videos and photos of her on their page.

“We're so amazed by her attitude and contagious personality,” the company stated.

