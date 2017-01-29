Missing child alert canceled after 2 Coffee County teens found safe

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
The Washington Post newspaper reports that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has decided not to bring charges against the Baton Rouge police officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling. WAFB has not been able to independently confirm the report.More >>
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
Republicans who eagerly awaited a GOP president to take a heavy knife to many of the regulatory requirements for banks, insurers and other financial institutions finally get their chance.More >>
President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.More >>
An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a vehicle Tuesday, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
The mayor couldn't make his announcement without getting a little choked up. He thanked the city for allowing him to serve two terms as mayor.More >>
The Eufaula Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a theft and burglary of a Eufaula convenience store.More >>
Parents and members of the community are reacting after a shooting near a Montgomery middle school left a 14-year-old dead and a juvenile charged with murder.More >>
A student with a large hunting knife stabbed at least four people on the University of Texas campus, killing one and seriously wounding the others before surrendering to police, authorities said.More >>
