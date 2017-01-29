Missing child alert canceled after 2 Coffee County teens found safe

Missing child alert canceled after 2 Coffee County teens found s - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

By Hunter Robinson, Digital Content Producer
Beth Fisher (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office) Beth Fisher (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
Haley Parrish (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office) Haley Parrish (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
COFFEE CO., AL (WSFA) -

The missing alert for two Coffee County teenagers, who went missing this weekend, has been canceled by authorities.

Beth Fisher, 16, and Haley Parrish, 14, were reported missing on Sunday after they were both last seen in Enterprise on Saturday.

They have since been found, according to Parrish's mother.  

