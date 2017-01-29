AU wheelchair basketball team demonstrates power of teamwork

Auburn University is known for its football, basketball, soccer and other sports programs. One sport most people don't know is being played on the Plains is wheelchair basketball.

The Auburn University wheelchair basketball team calls Beard-Eaves Memorial Coliseum home.

The team is made up seven players, both men and women, who have varying physical disabilities and two who are able-bodied.



"I grew up a huge Auburn fan. Playing with Auburn across my chest is a dream come true," said Phillip Crain, AU wheelchair basketball player.

Crain was born with Cerebral Palsy. At age 10, he joined his first wheelchair basketball team and never looked back.

"People with disabilities are not any different. We are athletes. We wake up at 5 a.m. to be to practice at 6. You got to do it, you have to play hard, and you have to bring it," said Crain.

"I don't know where I would be if I did not have this to go to and be an outlet," said Blake Loftin, AU wheelchair basketball player.

At age 13, Blake Loftin's life was forever changed when he lost his leg in a boating accident. He sees being able to play on this team as a second chance.

"When I roll onto the court, everything else goes away, including all of life's problems. This is where I feel most at home," said Loftin.

The Tigers have competed in the collegiate division of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association for three years. Up against most of the competition, this team is considered to be the new kids on the block, but they do not see it as a disadvantage.

"Whenever we approach the game, it is one team and one unit. We do our best to play together," said Hunter Alvis, AU wheelchair basketball player.

When it comes down to it, winning isn't the main goal.

"They have all the attributes that you hear of athletes having and all the inspirational ones you hear about people in chairs. I have said it a lot, but it's a family. They play for each other and they try to do what is best for each other and you can't ask for much more than that," said Robb Taylor, AU Wheelchair Basketball Coach.

The AU wheelchair basketball team still has several tournaments left in the season, including one in Illinois and Tuscaloosa.

You can keep up with the team on facebook or visit this website.

