Person and Hollimon leading the Trojan Charge

Person (left) and Hollimon (right) lead the Trojans on the court (Source: WSFA 12)

Wesley Person and Jeremy Hollimon have been a dynamic duo for the Troy Trojans this season.

The two have paced the Trojans to an 11-11 record heading into the home stretch of the season.

"Those guys are just good," said head coach Phil Cunningham. "They can make shots. They both play off the dribble."

Person has put on a clinic at Trojan Arena this season. In two of the last three games, Person has scored 64 points and hit 17 threes.

"My teammates do a good job of finding me when I'm open," said Person. "They do a good job of defending that zone and matching up shooters when they cut through and spitting up in the corner. My teammates did a good job of finding me."

"Wesley really got us going early and made some shots and then he was pretty consistent throughout the whole game," said Cunningham.

It's well known that Person is the leader of the Trojans, but one of the most improved players is Hollimon who has scored in double digits in 16 straight games.

"They played a zone so there was a lot of gaps to penetrate and kick, so I was just trying to create and score a couple of buckets," Hollimon said.

"We have guys like Jeremy and Jordon that can score the ball as well," said Person. "If it's just my night, I'll go with it, but we can win without me scoring big numbers."

If the Trojans could get consistent production from the rest of the team, the Sun Belt would have to keep an eye on the boys in Pike County.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.