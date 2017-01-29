Person and Hollimon leading the Trojan Charge

The National Football League's annual draft is being held this weekend in Philadelphia.More >>
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.More >>
Could there be a quarterback battle up in Tuscaloosa?More >>
Alabama’s 2017 Golden Flake A-Day Game is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The A-Day Game will be televised live on ESPN for the second year in a row and is free to the public.More >>
The National Football League's annual draft is being held this weekend in Philadelphia.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players arrested April 20 have addressed the issue on social media.More >>
Freshman All-SEC Mustapha Heron will not test the NBA waters and will return to Auburn for his sophomore season, the Tigers’ leading scorer announced on Tuesday.More >>
Auburn's former Head Football Coach Tommy Tuberville says he will not be running for governor.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning.More >>
The Troy Trojans have come alive on the baseball diamond.More >>
For the third time in the last four years the Troy Women's golf team is on top at the Sun Belt Conference after the Trojans were able to capture the conference title last week down in Muscle Shoals.More >>
Jackson Cofer’s three-run homer in the fifth proved to be enough to boost Troy past No. 5 Auburn, 5-2, Tuesday at Plainsman Park.More >>
Chris Casher was a star defensive end at Florida State. His name was linked multiple times to off-the-field incidents involving Jameis Winston during his time as a Seminole.More >>
Former Troy kicker Ryan Kay has no doubt he can do whatever is asked of him in the NFL.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
The former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal civil rights charge.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
The Clanton Police Department has recovered a vehicle believed to have been involved in a road rage incident on I-65. Officers also arrested the alleged driver, 59-year-old George Cleveland of Clanton.More >>
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.More >>
A respected moderate Republican lawmaker has dealt a significant blow to the languishing House GOP health care bill.More >>
A student with a large hunting knife stabbed at least four people on the University of Texas campus, killing one and seriously wounding the others before surrendering to police, authorities said.More >>
Republicans who eagerly awaited a GOP president to take a heavy knife to many of the regulatory requirements for banks, insurers and other financial institutions finally get their chance.More >>
President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.More >>
As the state continues the intervention process into Montgomery Public Schools, they're reviewing everything - academics, financials and perhaps most importantly now, safety.More >>
A clear, comfortable night is ahead across central and south Alabama. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s by sunrise Wednesday morning, with only a light breeze.More >>
The Eufaula Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a theft and burglary of a Eufaula convenience store.More >>
