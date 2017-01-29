Documentary about Cloverdale woman shows at Capri Theater

Montgomery’s Capri Theater showed “First Lady of the Revolution” to a sold out theater on Sunday afternoon. The 71-minute film walked the viewer through the life of Henrietta Boggs.

The 95-year-old Montgomery native met a Latin American man while visiting her uncle as a young woman. In 1941, Boggs married Jose ‘Don Pepe’ Figueres, who eventually went on to lead a revolution in Costa Rica.

“After the revolution, they disbanded the arm,” Boggs said. “That money has been used for public health, public education and public housing.”

Although Boggs left Latin America decades ago and has since relocated to Montgomery’s historic Old Cloverdale neighborhood, she still reflects on her role in making history- a role her neighbors, friends and the film industry want to show the world.

The film screening served as a fundraiser for the Landmark Foundation Montgomery, with a portion of the proceeds from all the tickets going to help schools send fourth-grade classes to Old Alabama Town for historic, experiential learning.

The documentary has been shown at a number of festivals, including the Birmingham Film Festival. Its next showing will be next month at the Oxford Film Festival, in Oxford Film Festival.

