Top 5 germiest places to avoid this flu season

It looks like Flu Season is far worse than it was this time last year. New numbers from the CDC show flu activity is now widespread in 37 states, and eight children have died from the flu this season.

Alabama's flu status is not considered widespread at this point, but Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi are. You can see the CDC’s flu activity map here.The CDC expects flu season to peak in February.

The flu comes with high fever, intense headache, and profound body aches. And can be transmitted from person to person from as far as six feet away.

“When people cough or sneeze, respiratory d roplets float in the air and the person close to you inhales those respiratory d roplets,” explained Dr. Stacie Hicks, a physician with American Family Care.

Doctors at American Family Care have identified the top five germiest places where you're most likely to catch the flu.

Top 5 Germiest Places to Avoid During Flu Season:

Debit card machine: “You put in the code with your finger, and if somebody had the flu and touched it, you get the flu.” So Dr. Hicks suggests

we get into the habit of punching in your debit card pin with a knuckle instead of a fingertip. This way if you rub your eye or mouth with your fingertip, you’re not transferring germs.

Community pens: Whether at work or signing a credit card receipt at a store, never pick up a public pen because they’re covered with other people’s

germs. “Bring you own pen wherever you go,” Dr. Hicks said, for any situation that could pop up.



Shaking hands: “It’s the number one way of getting the flu,” Hicks said. People are more germ-conscious these days so avoiding a handshake is

not as rude as once thought, especially during flu season. If you must do it, wash or sanitize your hands immediately.



Cell phones, tablets: We are constantly using our phones or computer tablets to show friends and coworkers pictures or videos. This means other

people are putting their germs on something you are constantly touching. Get into the habit of wiping your phone down with a disinfecting wipe to cut down on spreading germs.

Gas pump: Drivers must get gas no matter what, sick or not. “Take a cloth or a piece of paper and wrap it around it, so you don’t directly touch

it,” said Dr. Hicks. You can also use the paper towel as a barrier when punching in your debit/credit card info.

Doctors say the Flu Shot Vaccine this year is a good match for this year's flu, and it's not too late to get your shot but it takes about two weeks for the protection to kick in. The CDC is recommending only flu "shots" this season, not the nasal spray vaccine.

The CDC found the nasal spray offered no protection against the flu for children two to 17 years old last year.

