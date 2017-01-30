Amanda: You're getting warmer

There's no doubt about it: it was a little bit on the chilly side early this morning. Even though every town stayed above 30 degrees, we were all feeling what a more "traditional" January morning in Alabama normally feels like. We will keep things on the seasonable side for a bit, but we are warming up quickly as a new month is rapidly approaching....

Today: With abundant sunshine, a light breeze and dry air in place, our area will see some very effective heating throughout the afternoon. Highs for your Monday will likely climb above model guidance due to the fact our atmosphere is so dry, so expected temperatures to run into the low 60s for many towns across central and south Alabama today. This is just the first of many days that will likely be above average in the temperature department.

Consistency is Key: Low-level ridging will start to build into the area today and continue to gain strength through the afternoon on Wednesday with generally zonal flow aloft. Translation: sunny skies and winds that are now out of the north/west will start to shift and come out of the south. This change in the overall flow will allow afternoon highs each and every day to get a bit warmer... by Tuesday many are into the upper 60s and then we will gradually build into the 70s by midweek.

Not Much Rain: We will continued to fine tune the forecast, but as of right now it looks like January will end on a quiet and calm note. Later this week a surface frontal could start to creep closer to our area, but the exact impacts are still TBA. As of right now, we have kept a slight chance of some isolated rain in the forecast for much of northern viewing area starting Friday and lasting into the weekend. Since our region is bone dry right now, it will take some time to replenish our atmosphere... moisture looks to remain limited ahead of our next approaching front, so the forecast looks to generally stay on the drier side with only a very light, isolated rain chance expected for a select few (especially the further north you live).

After an extreme drought caused issues for much of the start late last year and into early this year, I'm happy to report that our drought situation has improved dramatically. Hopefully, we can keep that trend going into February and the rest of 2017!!

