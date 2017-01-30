Victim recovering after early morning shooting in Montgomery - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Victim recovering after early morning shooting in Montgomery

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

An adult male is recovering after a shooting early Monday morning, according to officials with the Montgomery Police Department. 

Capt. Regina Duckett says the shooting happened in the 200 block of Dickerson street around 4 a.m. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation at this time. No other information has been released. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly