Victim recovering after early morning shooting in Montgomery

An adult male is recovering after a shooting early Monday morning, according to officials with the Montgomery Police Department.

Capt. Regina Duckett says the shooting happened in the 200 block of Dickerson street around 4 a.m. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation at this time. No other information has been released.

