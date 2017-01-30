Fatal shooting under investigation in Montgomery

A man has died and an investigation is underway after a shooting in Montgomery Monday, according to Montgomery Police Department officials.

Capt. Regina Duckett says the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Cairnbrook Drive. The victim sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Out of precaution nearby schools Evangel, Trinity and Eastwood were placed on lockdown, though those lockdowns have since been lifted.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. The victim's name has not been released at this time.

