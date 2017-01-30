More than just the basics at Prattville Primary - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

First grade is an important time in a kid's life. In this one academic year will help them build a strong foundation that will lead them to a sturdy educational future.

There every step of the way giving them the tools they need is teacher Bianca Hardy. This Choctaw County native became a teacher after being influenced by one of her role models.

"My mother was a teacher, and walking up and down the hallways in school I could hear her voice fill the classroom and I could hear the excitement of her kids, I wanted that!" Bianca Hardy said. "She made them happy and I wanted to experience that happiness, so it has been my lifelong dream to follow in mom's footsteps and become an educator."

This 1st-grade teacher loves her kids, but she also has a love of books. Ms. Hardy's main goal is to combine the two together and help her kiddos see how great reading can be.

"I want to foster a love for reading, they come to me knowing the alphabetic principles and the letters and sounds, but to put it together to make words, to advance their vocabulary - I love that!" Hardy said.

Another 1st-grade teacher nominated Ms. Hardy based on her work ethic and willingness to go the extra mile. Ms. Hardy credits her motivation to the love and support she has received from her educational community.

"There is nothing like being at a school where you can reach out and help each other," Hardy said. "I have been very blessed and fortunate to be surrounded by so many people who love and care about what I do."

After almost a decade at Prattville Primary, Ms. Hardy wouldn't want to be anywhere else.

"Same classroom, same building, I love being here! This has been my second home; I absolutely love it and I can't see myself go anywhere else."

Congratulations Ms. Hardy, you're this week's class act!

