Bubbles ice cream and sandwich shop opens in Montgomery

There's a new ice cream and sandwich shop coming to Montgomery. Bubbles ice cream and sandwich shop will celebrate its grand opening in the Eastdale Mall food court with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m.

Bubble waffles are home to the "deliciously flavored" waffles which are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, Bubbles ice cream and sandwich shop owner Tamekia says. Each waffle has thirty individual bubbles you can break apart and eat one by one. You can also enjoy the cone by itself or add ice cream and toppings.

Tamekia says there are currently nine bubble waffle flavors: Red Velvet, Banana Nut, Chocolate, Green Tea among others. They also serve savory bubble waffles which are filled with cheese, sausage, bacon or pepperoni with maple syrup.

Bubble also serves an assortment of sandwiches along with homemade chicken salad which you can customize by adding additional toppings such as apples, grapes or cranberries.

To check out the full menu at bubbles, click this link.

"We are confident in saying that there is nothing like the bubble waffle in Montgomery," Tamekia said. "Our waffles and special menu will be sure to keep your taste buds coming back for more. We are also excited to add our unique restaurant to the list of other amazing local businesses in Montgomery. It feels great to be a part of growth in the area."

Along with the ribbon cutting, Bubbles will feature a catered lunch giveaway for one lucky office and a fun experience to all. Bubble will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information please call 334-593-8511.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.