ASU police arrest man on first-degree sexual abuse charge

Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
The state education budget passed easily in the house Wednesday, without a single vote against it.More >>
The Gibbs Village community sending a message to the city of Montgomery that enough is enough. The plea against gun violence emerging from a vigil honoring a 19-year-old man shot and killed last month.More >>
The suspected gunman and another person are dead in what police called a murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving, TX.More >>
After more than 30 years in Montgomery Green Gate School on McGhee Road is liquidating its assets.More >>
A man convicted of and sentenced to death for raping and murdering a 10-year-old girl has been active on social media, despite spending his days in solitary confinement.More >>
