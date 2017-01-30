ASU police arrest man on first-degree sexual abuse charge

The Alabama State University Police Department arrested a man Sunday on a charge of sexual abuse. According to court documents, Lee Green, a 27-year-old Montgomery resident, was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse after the female victim filed a complaint with campus police.

The victim told police that Green followed her to the fifth floor of the campus library where he inappropriately touched her. The incidents are said to have happened in September and October. The victim said Lee became familiar with her schedule and a few weeks later was waiting for her for a third time.

ASU Police met with Green at police headquarters Sunday where, after being questioned, he is said to have confessed to inappropriate touching of the woman, who is autistic.

When asked to confirm if the victim or Green are students at ASU, university spokesman Ken Mullinax declined to answer citing FERPA, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

"We do wish to convey to our ASU family members and to the public that this is still a criminal case under active investigation by our ASU police officers and investigators," Mullinax said. "It remains open, and we ask that if anyone has any knowledge or information about this alleged incident to please contact the ASU Dept. of Public Safety at 334-229-4400."

Green is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

