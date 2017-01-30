20th annual WSFA Signing Day party showcases Fever Country talent

While Mother Nature was hard at work creating likely the coldest May afternoon in recorded history, there was little that could keep No. 4 Faulkner's (45-10) dominating offense from eventually thawing out.More >>
Troy scored five runs in the fifth inning to spark a 9-1 victory over Appalachian State in the Sun Belt series opener on Cinco de Mayo night at Riddle-Pace Field.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits baseball team has been officially sold to new owners, former owner Sherrie Myers has confirmed.More >>
Community members raised safety concerns for Montgomery students after the shooting death of middle school student Jaquerria Timmons.More >>
Many of Montgomery's best and brightest high school seniors were honored Thursday night at the 58th annual Jimmy Hitchcock Award ceremony at Frazer Memorial UMC.More >>
