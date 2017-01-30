20th annual WSFA Signing Day party showcases Fever Country talent

After decisions were made and letters were signed, some of Fever Country's finest traveled to 12 East Delano to attend the 20th annual Fever Signing Day Party.

Pretty good looking group of guys, wouldn't you say? ???? #signingday pic.twitter.com/MrP6TfjDFd — WSFA 12 Sports (@wsfa12sports) February 1, 2017

Schools all across the nation were represented, from Auburn to Army and North Carolina to Toledo.

Players got to come together and joke around and future Kennesaw State defensive lineman Travis Bell even showed off his weightlifting abilities by bench pressing WSFA sports reporter Maria Martin five times.

When it's time to hit the gym but you're at WSFA and you don't have weights... @travisb_98 had to improvise with help from @Ria_Martin pic.twitter.com/993ClQKRlJ — WSFA 12 Sports (@wsfa12sports) February 1, 2017

Among those who attended the party were:

Jeff Davis' Alec Jackson - Auburn

Montgomery Catholic's Brian Anderson - North Carolina

Park Crossing's Jeremiah Lowery - Army

Andalusia's Allan George - Vanderbilt

Jeff Davis' Preston Mixon - Western Kentucky

Carver's Jamal Turner - Toledo

Carver's Nathan Givhan - Toledo

Jeff Davis' Zyon Gilbert - FAU

Park Crossing's Cameron Bright - Pitt

Park Crossing's Miles Broadnax - Birmingham-Southern

Park Crossing's Quartavius McConico - Birmingham-Southern

Park Crossing's E'Mari Brown - Avilia University

Park Crossing's Johnny George - Birmingham-Southern

Park Crossing's Mario Davis, Jr. - Delta State University

Lee's DJ Rudolph - Sterling University

Lee's Samuel Williams - Northeast Mississippi Community College

Jeff Davis' Travis Bell - Kennesaw State

Jeff Davis' Travez Bozeman - NE Oklahoma CC

Montgomery Catholic's David Poole - University of Tenn at Chattanooga

Montgomery Catholic's Landon Pinckard - Faulkner

Jeff Davis' Derrell Singleton - Golden West CC

Sidney Lanier's Stacey Marshall, Jr. - Hutchinson CC

Park Crossing's Kadarius Provitt - Hutchinson CC

St. James' Sterling Jones - UCF

Carver's Fred Thomas - Morehouse College

BTW's Nathan Harrison - Tuskegee

Carver's Stanley Tulley - Delta State University

WSFA would like to thank all the athletes who took the time to come to the party on Wednesday and we wish you the best of luck playing at your schools next year.

