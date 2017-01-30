20th annual WSFA Signing Day party showcases Fever Country talent

(Source: WSFA 12)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -
After decisions were made and letters were signed, some of Fever Country's finest traveled to 12 East Delano to attend the 20th annual Fever Signing Day Party.
Schools all across the nation were represented, from Auburn to Army and North Carolina to Toledo.
Players got to come together and joke around and future Kennesaw State defensive lineman Travis Bell even showed off his weightlifting abilities by bench pressing WSFA sports reporter Maria Martin five times.
Among those who attended the party were:
- Jeff Davis' Alec Jackson - Auburn
- Montgomery Catholic's Brian Anderson - North Carolina
- Park Crossing's Jeremiah Lowery - Army
- Andalusia's Allan George - Vanderbilt
- Jeff Davis' Preston Mixon - Western Kentucky
- Carver's Jamal Turner - Toledo
- Carver's Nathan Givhan - Toledo
- Jeff Davis' Zyon Gilbert - FAU
- Park Crossing's Cameron Bright - Pitt
- Park Crossing's Miles Broadnax - Birmingham-Southern
- Park Crossing's Quartavius McConico - Birmingham-Southern
- Park Crossing's E'Mari Brown - Avilia University
- Park Crossing's Johnny George - Birmingham-Southern
- Park Crossing's Mario Davis, Jr. - Delta State University
- Lee's DJ Rudolph - Sterling University
- Lee's Samuel Williams - Northeast Mississippi Community College
- Jeff Davis' Travis Bell - Kennesaw State
- Jeff Davis' Travez Bozeman - NE Oklahoma CC
- Montgomery Catholic's David Poole - University of Tenn at Chattanooga
- Montgomery Catholic's Landon Pinckard - Faulkner
- Jeff Davis' Derrell Singleton - Golden West CC
- Sidney Lanier's Stacey Marshall, Jr. - Hutchinson CC
- Park Crossing's Kadarius Provitt - Hutchinson CC
- St. James' Sterling Jones - UCF
- Carver's Fred Thomas - Morehouse College
- BTW's Nathan Harrison - Tuskegee
- Carver's Stanley Tulley - Delta State University
WSFA would like to thank all the athletes who took the time to come to the party on Wednesday and we wish you the best of luck playing at your schools next year.
