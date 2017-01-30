Group protests Trump immigration ban at Montgomery airport

A small group of protesters has gathered at the Montgomery Regional Airport to show their disagreement with President Donald Trump's temporary ban on immigration from several countries.

The protest was organized by some students at Montgomery's Loveless Academic Magnet Program, or LAMP, though there are other people involved.

One organizer, student Elizabeth Dudley, said she wanted to put the protest together to, "stand in solidarity with our Muslim and international brothers and sisters."

This marks the latest in a string of nationwide protests at major airports where immigrants have been detained while seeking to get into the United States.

Pres. Trump's executive order outlines a temporary, 90-day halt on immigration and refugees from seven countries in the Middle East while his administration determines a way of making the vetting process strong enough to deter terrorists from entering the country.

Opponents have slammed the order as "unAmerican", and claim it's essentially a ban on Muslims. At least one state, Washington, has filed suit in an attempt to stop the order's enforcement.

