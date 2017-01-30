2 arrested on drug charges in Elmore county

Two people were arrested in Elmore County on Monday on multiple charges, including possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Tallassee Police Department, Hector Jose Vasquez and two females were accused of shoplifting after a business owner called to report their activity.

Tallassee Police Chief Matt Higgins says Vasquez was found to be in possession of what authorities believe to be methamphetamine, Xanax, Klonopin, and digital scales.

Vasquez is charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Higgins says one of the female suspects was found with shoplifted merchandise on her person.

Vasquez is the only one currently out of the three facing charges and is being held in the Elmore County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Lacy Elizabeth Reed, 22, of Prattville, was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree, and receiving stolen property fourth degree.

Higgins says officers approached a vehicle located in the parking lot of a business after the business owner previously asked Reed to remove the vehicle from the premises.

When officers asked Reed to remove herself from the vehicle, it was revealed that Reed was in possession of what authorities believe to be methamphetamine, spice, marijuana, and a set digital scales.

Responding officers say a pistol was also revealed after Reed exited the vehicle. A search on the gun revealed it was listed as stolen in Montgomery.

Reed is being held in the Elmore County Jail on a $13,000 bond.

Both cases involving Reed and Vasquez took place on Gilmer Avenue in Tallassee.

Investigators made no indication that either of these cases were related.

