Doctor pleads to running pill mill in office, money laundering

Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.More >>
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.More >>
The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
The state education budget passed easily in the house Wednesday, without a single vote against it.More >>
The state education budget passed easily in the house Wednesday, without a single vote against it.More >>
The Gibbs Village community sending a message to the city of Montgomery that enough is enough. The plea against gun violence emerging from a vigil honoring a 19-year-old man shot and killed last month.More >>
The Gibbs Village community sending a message to the city of Montgomery that enough is enough. The plea against gun violence emerging from a vigil honoring a 19-year-old man shot and killed last month.More >>
The suspected gunman and another person are dead in what police called a murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving, TX.More >>
The suspected gunman and another person are dead in what police called a murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving, TX.More >>
After more than 30 years in Montgomery Green Gate School on McGhee Road is liquidating its assets.More >>
After more than 30 years in Montgomery Green Gate School on McGhee Road is liquidating its assets.More >>