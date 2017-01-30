I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear following wreck - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear following wreck

A traffic camera at mile marker 173. (Source: ALDOT) A traffic camera at mile marker 173. (Source: ALDOT)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville is clear following a two-vehicle crash on Monday, according to Alabama State Troopers.

The crash caused major delays on I-65 northbound starting near mile marker 174. 

First responders say the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle. Two people were injured in the wreck. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly