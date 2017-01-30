I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear following wreck

Thursday, May 4 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-04 06:45:18 GMT
Thursday, May 4 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-04 06:45:18 GMT
An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.More >>
An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.More >>
Thursday, May 4 2017 2:43 AM EDT2017-05-04 06:43:59 GMT
Thursday, May 4 2017 2:43 AM EDT2017-05-04 06:43:59 GMT
FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election...More >>
FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election campaign and Russia.More >>
Thursday, May 4 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-05-04 04:53:51 GMT
Thursday, May 4 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-05-04 04:53:51 GMT
As Apple's stash of cash grows, so does the possibility that the world's most valuable company will use some of the money for a huge acquisition that would expand its empire beyond iPhones and other gadgets.More >>
As Apple's stash of cash grows, so does the possibility that the world's most valuable company will use some of the money for a huge acquisition that would expand its empire beyond iPhones and other gadgets.More >>
Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:30:11 GMT
Source: WSFA 12 News
The Gibbs Village community sending a message to the city of Montgomery that enough is enough. The plea against gun violence emerging from a vigil honoring a 19-year-old man shot and killed last month.
The Gibbs Village community sending a message to the city of Montgomery that enough is enough. The plea against gun violence emerging from a vigil honoring a 19-year-old man shot and killed last month.