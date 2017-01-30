Wetumpka city councilman fights defunding of Boys and Girls Club

In November, the Wetumpka City Council approved the budget for 2017 in a three-to-one vote of approval, with the fifth council member not present to vote.

The budget did not include any funding resources for the Boys and Girls Club in Wetumpka, an after-school and summer program that serves hundreds of children.

Councilman Percy Gill, of district two, said the center mostly serves children in his district. He was the only member of the council to oppose the budget, and he said he will continue to push for it to be reconsidered.

Gill said the Boys and Girls Club was started under the pretense that the city would support it.

“The regional director of the Boys and Girls Club out of Atlanta came and stressed that we needed to have a stable source of funding to ensure it would stay open,” Gill said. “The mayor committed that he would help fund the Boys and Girls Club, or that the City would help fund it.”

However, Mayor Jerry Willis denied making any commitments to providing funds for the program.

“I don’t have the authority to commit to funding,” Mayor Willis said. “Every dollar that’s spent in this city comes under the direction of five council members.”

A check history report showed the City of Wetumpka paid $25,000 to the club in 2011, when it opened, and again in 2012. From 2013 to 2016, the city gave the organization $40,000 each year, either up-front or in monthly payments.

Gill said he and other members of the community had to advocate for that money because Mayor Willis has attempted to cut funding for the program each year since he was elected to the City Council in 2012.

Mayor Willis denied that as well. He said the budget was voted on by the council, and that he did not vote on the budget.

The mayor said the city does invest in its youth, citing projects like spending millions to build new football and soccer fields as an example.

The Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education requires each county to have a Children’s Policy Council that creates a Needs Assessment every year. From 2013-2016, each Needs Assessment for Elmore County stated the continuation of the Boys and Girls Club. The report includes a first priority for the council and a list of available resources to address it. All four reports showed the council’s top priority as child safety or school safety. All four reports also showed the Boys and Girls Club of the River Region - Wetumpka as its first resource.

Judge Patrick Pinkston, who heads the council, said the defunding of the Boys and Girls Club is disappointing for Wetumpka’s youth.

“It’s always disheartening to learn when yet another program that helps and benefits children is scheduled to be eliminated due to inadequate funding,” Pinkston said.

Michael Waters, who was part of the group that started the organization, says he doesn’t understand the disconnect between the city’s governing body and the reports from the council. Mayor Willis said he has not read the reports, and he was unfamiliar with the council when asked about it.

Gill said immediate changes to the function of the Boy and Girls Club will include limiting services to two days out of the week, instead of five.

Rick Jackson, Chief Professional Officer for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the River Region, said the cut in funding will cause the center to close in the coming months. This will leave more than 300 children in the area to find somewhere else to go after school.

