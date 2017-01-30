Troy University release statement regarding Pres. Trump's immigration order

Troy University released a statement on Monday regarding President Donald Trump's recent executive order on immigration.

Troy is known for its renowned partnership with China in which Chinese students come to the United States to study.

In a statement, Chancellor Jack Hawkins, Jr. said:

In light of recent actions regarding entry into the United States, we want to reaffirm Troy University’s commitment to the international community.

As Alabama’s International University, we are committed to learn together as a university community, to grow in understanding, and to build opportunities for all of our students. We uphold a thousand-year tradition of universities where students travel to other lands seeking high-quality education. If you understand people unlike yourself – people from other cultures, speaking different languages – then you can develop an appreciation for those people on a personal level. At that point, true and lasting relationships can develop.

In accordance with “the Trojan Way,” we treat all people with dignity and respect regardless of race, religion, gender, nationality, country of origin, or belief system. Together we learn, and together we grow.

While we honor and respect the Trump Administration’s commitment to national security and protection of this country and its citizens, we know the executive order of Friday has caused concern, especially among our international students. The staff of International Programs is keeping careful track of the ramifications of this order and is ready to assist, explain, or otherwise help all students. We encourage all those on student visas to be especially careful to comply with all regulations that affect status and to avoid any unnecessary risks. Students from the seven countries directly mentioned should avoid any travel outside the U.S. unless absolutely necessary.

I am confident the TROY University Family will stand in unity and support our international students in their efforts to pursue and receive a quality education.