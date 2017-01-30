Search is on in Montgomery for strong arm robbery suspects

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for three suspects wanted in reference to a strong arm robbery.

On Dec. 9, 2016, a local sports athletic retail store reported that three unknown males entered their business and pretended to shop for shoes and clothing.

Around 7 p.m., the males started walking toward the exit door with arm loads of clothes. When confronted by the manager, one of the subjects lifted his shirt

and stated, “We Got This Gun Play, We About To Do This!”

The subjects then fled out the door with the merchandise.

If you can help police identify the robbers, call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Your tip could earn you a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.