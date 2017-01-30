Lawmakers want students to take citizenship test before receiving diplomas

Some lawmakers in Alabama are hoping to get a unique bill passed this legislative session. The bill would require Alabama high school students to pass a U.S. citizenship test in order to receive a diploma.

The goal of this new bill is to give seniors a better understanding of the United States government before they leave high school.

"We are working through our education system with students who will have a better understanding of their government," said Representative Terri Collins.

Sponsors of this bill used recent polls showing a lack of basic government knowledge as evidence that the exam is a necessity.

In order to pass the exam, and therefore receive a diploma, students will be required to score at least a 60 on the exam. If a student does not meet the required score to pass the exam, they will be able to take the exam multiple times.

If this bill gets passed, Alabama would join states such as Arizona, North Dakota, Tennessee and a handful of others who already have this requirement.

