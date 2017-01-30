Troy picks up big win over conference leader Georgia Southern, 83-76

TROY, Ala. (Troy Athletics) – Georgia Southern made it more interesting than Troy would have liked, but in the end the Trojans held on for a 83-76 win on Monday night in Trojan Arena.



It looked like the Trojans (12-11, 4-5) may have been able to win going away leading by 22 with 12:12 to play. That would not be the case as Georgia Southern (14-8, 7-2) attempted to pull off the double-digit comeback on the road.



Wesley Person, who led Troy with 19 points fueled by four 3-pointers, drained a three while being fouled just before the buzzer went off to end the first half. He sank the free throw to give Troy the 38-32 advantage at the break.



Person then started the second half with another 3-pointer just 15 seconds in. That shot would spark a 23-9 run coming out of the break. The Eagles connected on just two field goals from the start of the half to the 12:22 mark.



From there, the script flipped. Georgia Southern, led by 20 points from Ike Smith, slowly began chipping away at the lead. The Eagles responded with a 31-11 run to cut the deficit to two with 4:03 remaining.



Alex Hicks, who fell just short of his first double-double after scoring nine and grabbing 10 rebounds, sank a free throw to get it back up to three. On the following possession, Georgia Southern grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed 3-pointer then got it to within one on a Mike Hughes layup.



Ultimately, that would be as close as it would get. After playing hero so many times before, Jeremy Hollimon did it again. He responded with a layup of his own to get it back up to three. The senior then hit two free throws after a turnover by Georgia Southern for a 77-72 lead with 2:08 remaining.



The next minute was a scoreless one as Georgia Southern had a turnover along the baseline. Person missed a 3-pointer, but rebounding iced the game as Hollimon grabbed the wary shot. Hollimon then missed, but that was followed by another offensive rebound by DeVon Walker, who was fouled and sank both free throws.



Time ran out on the Eagles as the Trojans knocked down four free throws in the final minute to come away with the home victory.

(Courtesy: Troy Athletics)