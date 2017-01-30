ASU coach Brian Jenkins excited about potential of Hornets 2017 signing class

Alabama State coach Brian Jenkins caught up with the WSFA 12 Sports Team on Monday to chat about how the Hornets 2017 signing class is shaping up.

Jenkins and the Hornets are looking to bounce back from a 4-7 season in 2016.

Coach Jenkins says he feels good about some key positions on their way to Montgomery.

"We are looking at the quarterback spot, and I feel like we've landed a guy that is going to come in and really do some things for us. Bring us some leadership. We've recruited some other guys on defense that we really believe are going to be play makers for us. I think in all this recruiting class is going to give us that one, two, three or four punch that we've been looking for on both sides of the ball," said Jenkins.

Jenkins says the Hornets aim to recruit players with good character, believe in the program and are good football players.

"I don't come in with a blue print saying hey we want this kid this year, this type of kid next year. Every year we want to go out and get the best players we can get. We want to try to fill a better recruiting class than we did the previous year. I just think this year, thus far, the players that we have on campus already and looking at the players we have committed, we really feel good about his recruiting class," said Jenkins.

ASU will hold a signing day bash in the Club Lounge at ASU Stadium at 6 p.m. on Feb. 1.

