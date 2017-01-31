Curbing the prescription drug problem: What's being done and why it isn't enough on TIA

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and Auburn University are working with professionals on how to control and solve the state's growing prescription drug problem. New statistics from the state show prescription drugs are for blamed 28,000 deaths across the country.

WSFA 12 News reporter Bethany Davis will talk to the organizers of this conference about this problem that is growing at an alarming rate, what's already being done here in Alabama to curb it, and why it's still not enough.

Here are some of the other stories we're focusing on during the 6 a.m. hour of Today in Alabama:

WEATHER:

WEATHER:

U.S. AG FIRED: President Trump has fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates. The firing came just hours after Yates announced the justice department will not defend the president's executive order on immigration on her watch. Coming up at 6 a.m. we have reaction from the White House and Washington.

MEDICAID: The state's Medicaid program has long been a budget hurdle in the state and this year looks to be no exception. Raycom political reporter Michael Doudna was at the first budget hearing and has more coming up at 6:20 a.m.

AFFORDABLE CARE ACT: Today is the last day to sign up for health insurance through the affordable care act marketplaces but looming over sign-ups, are worries that people will be left without coverage if "Obamacare" is repealed. Reporter Erika Edwards has reaction coming up at 6:40 a.m.

