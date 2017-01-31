Early morning fire leaves Montgomery home significantly damaged

Montgomery Fire Department officials are investigating after a home was left significantly damaged from an early morning fire.

According to Sgt. Omari Whiting, firefighters arrived at the 3000 block of Pinehill Road, just off the Coliseum Boulevard, encountering heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the two-story home. A family of three were inside the home when the fire began.

Whiting says, a man and a woman were able to make it out of the home but one person still remained inside. Fire crews work quickly to put out the fire and rescue the man still trapped inside.

Once out of the home, the man was treated for minor smoke inhalation. The other male resident was also treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators say the fire originated in the kitchen area on the first floor of the home. This caused heavy smoke and flame damage throughout the first floor. It was determined that the fire was unintentional and was caused by cooking food that was left unattended.

Investigators say there is significant damage to the first floor of the home but at this time the cause of the fire remains unknown.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.

