Watch Live: Committee votes on Attorney General Nominee Jeff Ses - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Watch Live: Committee votes on Attorney General Nominee Jeff Sessions

(Source: NBC News) (Source: NBC News)
WSFA/NBC -

The Senate Judiciary Committee meets to vote on the nomination of Senator Jeff Sessions to be Attorney General.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly