Professionals discuss strategies to combat prescription drug abuse

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy are working with professionals on how to control and solve the state's growing prescription drug problem.

“We have a prescription drug abuse problem growing at epidemic proportions,” said Brian Forster, with ADECA’s Law Enforcement and Traffic Safety division. “Alabama, this year is the number one state as far as prescription opioids per person in the state of Alabama.”

More than 500 law enforcement officers, pharmacists, and medical professionals are expected to meet at the Renaissance Conference Center in Montgomery Tuesday and Wednesday to identify practical strategies to handle the challenging situations surrounding drugs with high potential for abuse.

“It’s not a quick fix,” said ADECA Director, Jim Byard, explaining that two days of meetings is just the starting point. “We have a $183,000 gr ant that was awarded that gets these folks together to start communication.”

The biggest problems are pain medications, and medicines that treat ADHD. People tend to think they’re safe because doctors prescribe them. But they are highly addictive and very dangerous if they’re misused.

“In 2015 alone, according to CDC, 333,000 overdose deaths nationwide, over half of those coming from prescription opioids,” Forster said, adding that prescription opioid abuse in Alabama quadrupled from 1999 to 2014.

The free, one-day conference is offered Tuesday, January 31 and Wednesday, February 1, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

