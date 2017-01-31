Montgomery man charged with murder after allegedly beating victim with brick

A 36-year-old Montgomery man has been charged with the murder of 64-year-old Broderick Shields, police announced Tuesday.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Willie Addison III is charged with one count of murder. Addison was previously charged with first-degree assault for the incident that took place on Jan. 15th.

Investigators say during the incident officers and medics responded to the 500 block of 5th street in reference to an assault. According to court documents, Addison beat Shields in the head and face with a brick.

When authorities arrived, they found Shields suffering from life-threatening injuries and transported him to Jackson Hospital for treatment. An investigation identified Addison as the suspect.

On Monday, Shields was pronounced dead at Jackson Hospital from the injuries he received during the assault. Addison was taken back into custody that evening by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

Addison was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center where he is being held under a $150,000 bond.

