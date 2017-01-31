Montgomery man charged with murder after allegedly beating victim with brick

"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>
Relieved Republicans muscled their health care bill through the House Thursday, taking their biggest step toward dismantling the Obama health care overhaul since Donald Trump took office.More >>
Relieved Republicans muscled their health care bill through the House Thursday, taking their biggest step toward dismantling the Obama health care overhaul since Donald Trump took office.More >>
A former Hudson kindergarten teacher already charged with having sex with four students now faces eight new criminal charges, according to Angelina County Jail records.More >>
A former Hudson kindergarten teacher already charged with having sex with four students now faces eight new criminal charges, according to Angelina County Jail records.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health’s Immunization Division is investigating an outbreak of six laboratory-confirmed cases of pertussis (whooping cough) at multiple schools in Chambers County.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health’s Immunization Division is investigating an outbreak of six laboratory-confirmed cases of pertussis (whooping cough) at multiple schools in Chambers County.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.More >>
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.More >>
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.More >>
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits baseball team has been officially sold to new owners, former owner Sherrie Myers has confirmed.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits baseball team has been officially sold to new owners, former owner Sherrie Myers has confirmed.More >>
State senators quickly squelched a proposal to cut funding to all state agencies in order to steer money to road and bridge construction.More >>
State senators have approved an Alabama general fund budget after a debate where tempers flared multiple times.More >>
They are painful and debilitating. Officials say close to 39 million Americans suffer from Migraines, yet doctors say research in the field has been slow due to a lack of funding and there's still no cure.More >>
They are painful and debilitating. Officials say close to 39 million Americans suffer from Migraines, yet doctors say research in the field has been slow due to a lack of funding and there's still no cure.More >>
Many of Montgomery's best and brightest high school seniors were honored Thursday night at the 58th annual Jimmy Hitchcock Award ceremony at Frazer Memorial UMC.More >>
Many of Montgomery's best and brightest high school seniors were honored Thursday night at the 58th annual Jimmy Hitchcock Award ceremony at Frazer Memorial UMC.More >>
Dozens of reports of illness have prompted the Alabama Department of Public Health to open an investigation involving sports activities at Montgomery's Paterson Field.More >>
Dozens of reports of illness have prompted the Alabama Department of Public Health to open an investigation involving sports activities at Montgomery's Paterson Field.More >>