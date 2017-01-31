40-year-old arrested for drug possession in Opp

A Daleville resident was arrested and charged with two counts of drug possession Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Opp officials say, Richard E. Torres, 40, has been charged with one count of possession of marijuana in second-degree and one count possession of drug paraphernalia.

At 12:15 a.m., an Opp officer was conducting a routine patrol in the West Hart Avenue area when he noticed a silver Ford vehicle with an expired license plate. He stopped the vehicle on West Cummings Avenue and began an investigation. After a thorough search, K-9 unit and officers retrieved marijuana from the vehicle.

Torres is being held in the Covington County jail. No other information surrounding this arrest has been released.

