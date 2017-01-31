40-year-old arrested for drug possession in Opp

House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
The Richmond County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a collision with a tractor trailer on Peach Orchard Road Thursday morning.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
Dozens of reports of illness have prompted the Alabama Department of Public Health to open an investigation involving sports activities at Montgomery's Paterson Field.More >>
Jerry Garcia's custom-made guitar, called Wolf, is truckin' to auction on May 31 at New York's Brooklyn Bowl.More >>
A Montgomery woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from an elderly person, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
Believers are praying throughout the country on a National Day of Prayer.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health’s Immunization Division is investigating an outbreak of six laboratory-confirmed cases of pertussis (whooping cough) at multiple schools in Chambers County.More >>
A former Birmingham corporate executive will host a pre-Mother's Day brunch and launch her fourth book Saturday in Birmingham.More >>
