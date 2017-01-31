Does apple cider vinegar help with weight loss?

Everyone seems to be looking for that added edge or quick fix when it comes to losing weight. There are fad diets, popular workouts, and even some home remedies out there that all claim to help you lose weight.

If you’re not doing it yourself you’ve probably heard someone tell you about the benefits of apple cider vinegar. Depending on who you ask it can help you lose weight, give you added energy, and even help fight the common cold. It’s easy to find. The bottles a lined up with a variety of brands at the grocery store.

So, is this worth giving a try it your looking to shed some extra pounds.

“Most people have heard it can help with weight loss, rapid weight loss, and there’s just not evidence to prove that,” said clinical registered dietitian Leah Pierce from Jackson Hospital. “When it comes to weight loss science tells us, watch what you eat, burn off more than you take in, exercise five times a week for 30 minutes each day, that’s the key for weight loss.”

Maybe it’s the placebo effect, or maybe it helps suppress your appetite but health experts say there are some benefits to apple cider vinegar. It has proven to help control blood sugars. But dietitians say if you’re taking insulin it can cause a bad reaction.

There are also other concerns.

“Over consumption or frequent use of apple cider vinegar can cause tooth erosion, can burn the linings of the esophagus, and there’s an acidic acid if you were to aspirate, it could cause serious problems.”

So when it comes to weight loss don’t count on apple cider vinegar being the catalyst to amazing results. If you’re mixing it with water and using it as a daily supplement you may want to check with your doctor especially if you’re taking other medications.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.