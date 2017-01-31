Eric: Terrific Tuesday forecast underway

On this, the final day of January, you'll struggle to find a more perfect forecast. Temperatures in the lower 70s and nothing but sunshine will offer a tease of warmer days to come as Spring approaches. Today's forecast doesn't last forever, but there really isn't anything wild and crazy I'm seeing over the next 7 days.

TODAY: One of those days where if you can duck out of work early, I'd advise you do it. January as a whole has been remarkably warm. In fact, this has been the warmest January in Montgomery in recent memory.

When it's all said & done after today's high of 70+, temperatures will have averaged about 10 degrees higher than normal. That a big number.

Clear skies continue into the night with overnight lows falling into the 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK: We'll go partly cloudy tomorrow and mostly cloudy by Thursday with a few light shower possible. A 20 percent rain chances linger Friday before dropping Saturday. We have a few days with isolated rain chances sprinkled into our 7-Day, but nothing overly substantial.

Temperatures will continue to favor an above average lean all the way into next week.

