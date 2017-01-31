Christian rock band Big Daddy Weave is coming to Montgomery in March.

We Are Messengers and Zach Williams will also join them at Eastmont Baptist Church on March 17th.

Big Daddy Weave just kicked off a 25-city tour and Montgomery will be one of the final stops on the “Set Free Tour.”

“We are excited to bring these God-gifted artists and worship leaders to Montgomery,” said Lance Maddox, Worship Pastor at Eastmont. “These are real people with real stories of hope and healing that can benefit this community and we are honored to be able to host them.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will start at 7 p.m.

There are VIP tickets available and prices range from $18 to $50. You can get all the ticket info at www.eastmont.org

