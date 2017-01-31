2 teens face robbery charges in Montgomery

A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old are facing robbery charges after police say they committed two robberies in the Montgomery area.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department, L'Derrick Purnell and Cody Edwards are both charged with one count of first-degree robbery. Edwards is also charged with a second count of first-degree robbery.

Typically the identity of juveniles are not released but in this case, Edwards and Purnell are both being charged as adults.

Investigators say the first robbery happened on Monday around 9:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Carmichael road. A victim told police that he was robbed of his personal property. The victim then advised police of a description of the suspects and suspect vehicle.

Officers were then able to locate the vehicle and subsequently, Edwards and Purnell were both taken into custody.

A further investigation also linked Edwards to a robbery that happened on Sunday in the 1000 block of Whitaker Street.

Both suspects were taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Edwards is being held under bonds totaling $60,000. Purnell is being held under a $30,000 bond.

There were no injuries during either offense.

