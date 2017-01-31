Woman arrested after narcotic investigation in Tallassee

Tallassee police have arrested an Eclectic woman in Elmore County for multiple charges including distribution of a controlled substance.

According to Investigator Wilford with the Tallassee Police Department, Amber Marie Bice, 31, has been charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, second-degree of possession of marijuana, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Monday, narcotics investigators observed what appeared to be a drug transaction in the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of Central Blvd, authorities say. After the suspect, later identified as Bice, left the scene, officers conducted a traffic stop.

A search of Bice and her vehicle resulted in the recovery of what investigators believed to be methamphetamine, marijuana, and a marijuana grinder.

Bice was transported to the Elmore County jail. Her bond is unknown at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing as more details may be forthcoming.

