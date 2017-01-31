Prince Chestnut wins District 67 House of Rep. special primary election

Prince Chestnut has won the District 67 special primary election to fill a vacant seat in the House of Representatives.

Governor Robert Bentley called the special primary election on Tuesday and Chestnut dominated the race, bringing in 2,660 votes with only two boxes left to report. The next closest candidate, Latrell Richardson, had 570 votes.

District 67 includes Dallas County and parts of Perry County.

The seat was previously held by Representative Darrio Melton. Melton was elected as the Mayor of Selma during the November general election.

Prince Chestnut is is the presiding municipal court judge for the city of Selma.

He is a Selma native and has a law practice in Selma that practices in the areas of government, business, nonprofit and personal injury.

His client list includes major nonprofits in Central Alabama, rural water authorities and other local governmental entities.

The General Election will be held April 18.

