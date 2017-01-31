Cairnbrook Dr. shooting victim identified; Homicide investigation opened

A homicide investigation has been opened by the Montgomery Police Department in connection to the shooting death Monday of Jaylen Henderson, an 18-year-old local resident.

Police and fire medics responded to the 1800 block of Cairnbrook Drive around 8:20 Monday morning where they found Henderson's body. He was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering a gunshot wound.

MPD investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting. No suspects or a motive have been determined.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 652-2831.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.