Cairnbrook Dr. shooting victim identified; Homicide investigation opened

"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
There are reports of severe storm damage along Highway 80 in Garden City near Chatham Parkway.More >>
There are reports of severe storm damage along Highway 80 in Garden City near Chatham Parkway.More >>
A former Hudson kindergarten teacher already charged with having sex with four students now faces eight new criminal charges, according to Angelina County Jail records.More >>
A former Hudson kindergarten teacher already charged with having sex with four students now faces eight new criminal charges, according to Angelina County Jail records.More >>
One year ago Thursday flames lit up the night sky in Tallassee and destroyed a huge part of the town's identity.More >>
One year ago Thursday flames lit up the night sky in Tallassee and destroyed a huge part of the town's identity.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.More >>
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.More >>
A day out on the river turned into a big ordeal for a Wetumpka woman when she lost a precious possession in the water - her wedding ring! She wasn't sure she'd ever get them back but she had a lot of determination and luck, as well as the help of an experienced, professional scuba diver.More >>
A day out on the river turned into a big ordeal for a Wetumpka woman when she lost a precious possession in the water - her wedding ring! She wasn't sure she'd ever get them back but she had a lot of determination and luck, as well as the help of an experienced, professional scuba diver.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health’s Immunization Division is investigating an outbreak of six laboratory-confirmed cases of pertussis (whooping cough) at multiple schools in Chambers County.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health’s Immunization Division is investigating an outbreak of six laboratory-confirmed cases of pertussis (whooping cough) at multiple schools in Chambers County.More >>
Funeral arrangements are set for 14-year-old Jaquerria Timmons, the Bellingrath Middle School student who was shot and killed Monday afternoon just minutes after school let out.More >>
Funeral arrangements are set for 14-year-old Jaquerria Timmons, the Bellingrath Middle School student who was shot and killed Monday afternoon just minutes after school let out.More >>
The Alabama Senate has approved new legislative districts over the objections of black Democrats who said the plan was gerrymandered to maintain GOP control of the state's largest county.More >>
The Alabama Senate has approved new legislative districts over the objections of black Democrats who said the plan was gerrymandered to maintain GOP control of the state's largest county.More >>
The Millbrook Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing woman who was last seen by family members on March 9.More >>
The Millbrook Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing woman who was last seen by family members on March 9.More >>