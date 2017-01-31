Authorities searching for culprits after street signs defaced in Alex City

Could it be the sign of the times in Alex City?

One sign after another, defaced, written over with strange wording.

"To me, they might do anything," said concerned resident Vanessa Smith.

Smith lives in a neighborhood on the north side of town and is bothered but not surprised by the markings she sees on stop signs.

"Just kids with nothing better to do," she said.

So far, police say no one has been taken into custody.

"In my opinion, it's gang wannabes. It's a type of thing, they spray-paint to warn other gang wannabes not to come into our area," said Capt. James Easterwood.

The problem began around five months ago and as of today, more than 40 signs have either been cleaned or replaced. In the grand scheme of things, this doesn't look like a big deal but it is when you factor in the cost and the potential danger.

Replacing each sign costs around $125.

"There is a danger and there have been calls [that] they couldn't see it at night because of the graffiti, and of course those are the first ones to be replaced," said Capt. Easterwood.

"It's troubling, yes," Smith said.

Vanessa Smith is like a lot of folks who live around the area. They wish the culprits would just simply stop.

Alex City Public Works Director Gerard Brewer says they tackle the signs with curse words first and then move on to the signs with the inappropriate letterings.

