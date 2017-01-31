The Toadlick Music Festival will not return to Dothan in 2017, according to founder and organizer Chris Gilbert.

Gilbert confirmed on Tuesday that the timing is right to announce the festival's end.

Gilbert says he wants to focus on other things such as his other businesses.

Toadlick was a huge event that was held in the Circle City for the past five years and drew big time artist including Luke Bryan, Hank Williams, Jr., Styx and REO Speedwagon.

Gilbert did say that the announcement does not mean that the event is gone for good.

