AL lawmaker wants to add firing squad to death row options

"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Carolina Panthers player Michael Oher has been cited by police in Tennessee after he is accused of assaulting an Uber driver last month.More >>
A former Hudson kindergarten teacher already charged with having sex with four students now faces eight new criminal charges, according to Angelina County Jail records.More >>
The snake slithered away, and the family hasn’t seen it since.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health’s Immunization Division is investigating an outbreak of six laboratory-confirmed cases of pertussis (whooping cough) at multiple schools in Chambers County.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.More >>
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits baseball team has been officially sold to new owners, former owner Sherrie Myers has confirmed.More >>
State senators quickly squelched a proposal to cut funding to all state agencies in order to steer money to road and bridge construction.More >>
State senators have approved an Alabama general fund budget after a debate where tempers flared multiple times.More >>
They are painful and debilitating. Officials say close to 39 million Americans suffer from Migraines, yet doctors say research in the field has been slow due to a lack of funding and there's still no cure.More >>
Many of Montgomery's best and brightest high school seniors were honored Thursday night at the 58th annual Jimmy Hitchcock Award ceremony at Frazer Memorial UMC.More >>
Dozens of reports of illness have prompted the Alabama Department of Public Health to open an investigation involving sports activities at Montgomery's Paterson Field.More >>
