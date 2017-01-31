AL lawmaker wants to add firing squad to death row options

An Alabama lawmaker is working on legislation that would give death row inmates a choice in how they'll be executed. The newest option, if Sen. Trip Pittman's bill is approved: firing squads.

Pittman (R-Montrose) filed the bill in response to inmate Thomas Arthur, who has spent decades on death row and who has successfully stalled his own execution date multiple times. Arthur has claimed he would rather be killed by firing squad than by lethal injection.

"People don't like hypocrites in politics," Pittman said. "They certainly don't like them in prisoners. To the extent where people want to have a prepared method on how to meet their demise, I think we need to have all options available for them."

The senator said he wants his bill to put more options on the table for death row inmates, as long as the punishment can be carried out.

