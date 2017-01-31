MPD: Lanes back open after fatal fiery wreck on I-85

The initial wreck that was causing delays on I-85 (Source: Scott Smith via Twitter)

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 85, between the Taylor Road and Chantilly exits are back open following a fatal 3-vehicle crash that led to one vehicle catching on fire.

Initially, the Montgomery Police Department believed that it was a two-vehicle wreck involving two 18-wheelers. One of the 18-wheelers caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames, causing first responders to shut down the interstate.

It was determined that after the fire was put out, a third vehicle was involved but was not initially identified due to the intensity of the fire. It is not known at this time the make and model of the third vehicle.

The drivers of the two 18-wheelers suffered only minor injuries.

Responders diverted traffic in the northbound lanes at the Taylor Road exit while traffic in the southbound lanes was diverted at the Chantilly exit onto Atlanta Highway.

Delays were reported earlier in this same area after an 18-wheeler overturned in the northbound lanes near the Chantilly exit.

The truck's load of lumber is spread across multiple lanes, according to Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department.

Police did not confirm if the 18-wheeler from the earlier accident was involved in the second accident.

