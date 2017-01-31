Editorial: What were you thinking Governor Bentley?

As we know, multiple negative issues have surrounded Gov. Robert Bentley over the past year. By now, you would think he would work hard to protect the image of the Office of the Governor of Alabama and for that matter work a bit harder in improving his own image.

Apparently, he just doesn’t care.

The governor allowed Rebekah Mason to join his party to go to President Trump’s inauguration. Remember of course that Mrs. Mason resigned as the governor’s political adviser after an explicit recording of Governor Bentley making sexual comments surfaced between the two.

Traveling with the Governor and Mrs. Mason was Mr. Mason, who invited his wife to come along. He works as Director of Serve Alabama, the Governor’s Office of Faith Based and Volunteer services.

At no time and under no circumstances was this a good idea, and I doubt anyone can come up with a valid reason for this to have happened.

I think I speak on behalf of all of Montgomery and Alabama when I say: Governor Bentley, please put the state’s interests and reputation before yours and work on improving your image to your constituents in the remaining time you have in office.

