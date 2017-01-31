State superintendent faces first budget hearing, talks road ahead

Alabama State Superintendent Michael Sentance answered questions from lawmakers during Tuesday's preliminary budget hearing.

Most of the answers, though, were not focused on questions about money, but the path to fixing the state's education system.

“I think this is just the start of a lot of conversations about where we are and where we need to be,” Sentance said. “We do not have a strategic plan to raise achievement for science, or for reading. We have some programs, but programs are programs; it’s not a plan.”

“We need to look and re-evaluate everything we are doing,” Senator Trip Pittman said.

Pittman has confidence in the new superintendent but knows the state needs reform now.

“It’s ultimately about the student. They don’t have time to waste. So we need to make sure we are teaching and evaluating what they are actually doing in the schools,” Pittman said.

It may not have been a typical budget meeting but Sentance hopes this can be the starting point to getting the system where it needs to be.

“Focusing on the right target, with the right measures, with a specific articulation of what the plans are within each goal to make sure everybody understands where we are and where we need to be,“ Sentance said.

