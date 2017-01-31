What policy experts want you to know about the uncertain fate of 'Obamacare'

Tuesday was the last day to enroll in the healthcare plan under the Affordable Care Act, but policy groups, like Alabama Arise, said the uncertainty of the ACA’s future left many people unsure of whether or not they should enroll.

President Donald Trump’s first executive order in office was the first step in keeping his campaign promise of getting rid of the program. However, Congress has yet to repeal it.

Whether the ACA remains in place or not, anyone who has enrolled in a plan by Tuesday’s deadline will receive insurance benefits through the end of 2017 once they pay their first premium.

Alabama Arise Policy Director Jim Carnes said the uncertainty has made the job harder for policy and advocacy groups. The three biggest concerns are the lack of plans presented to replace the ACA if it’s repealed, Alabama’s Medicaid vulnerability and the uncertainty about protections for things like pre-existing conditions.

“Our hope is that whatever comes after the Affordable Care Act only builds on what we’ve got now and does not roll it back. In other words, does not take away coverage from the people who have it under this law,” Carnes said.

Carnes said Governor Robert Bentley’s decision to not expand Medicaid, combined with not knowing how the federal government’s plan for Medicaid spending will shake out, has the state in limbo right now, with certain members of the community most as potential risk.

Despite wanting people to ask Congress for a tangible healthcare system plan before it makes moves to remove the ACA, Carnes said he knows 'Obamacare' is not a perfect plan, and that issues like the rising premiums are a serious problem.

He said he hopes President Trump will be able to fulfill his goal of providing healthcare to “all Americans” with support from congress and that people will not lose protections they already have.

